Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $256,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,067,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,495,000 after buying an additional 498,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 736,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 179,224 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 176,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $274,312.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,454.40. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,926. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.