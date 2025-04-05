Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $11,396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 248.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $109.27 and a 1-year high of $140.27.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.11%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lindsay from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

