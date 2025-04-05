LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,251,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in LiveRamp by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 451.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 203,471 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 56.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Insider Activity

In other LiveRamp news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.