LPL Financial LLC Acquires 15,685 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

