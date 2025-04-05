LPL Financial LLC Acquires 16,608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 225.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0514 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.