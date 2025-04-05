LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,014 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,186,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,514,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 365.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

