LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,745 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,141,000.

The company has a market cap of $762.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

