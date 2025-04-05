LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 2.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $52.76 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8865 per share. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 53.64%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

