LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CCEP opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.