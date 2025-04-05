LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.