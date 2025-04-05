LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,149 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 707,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

