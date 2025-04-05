LPL Financial LLC Has $10.04 Million Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.46. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.