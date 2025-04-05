LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

CATH stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $772.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

