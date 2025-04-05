LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $93.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

