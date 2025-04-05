LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Badger Meter Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $239.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.92.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.