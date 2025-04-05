LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,912.92. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BST stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.