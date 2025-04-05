Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. Cormark downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.18.

TSE LUG opened at C$41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.09. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.08 and a 52-week high of C$45.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total value of C$237,321.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,685 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,985. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

