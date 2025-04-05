Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Country Club Bank increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 146,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,190,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,321,597,000 after buying an additional 280,049 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $7,657,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 7.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average is $232.96. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.26.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

