Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.46%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 32,733 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $211,455.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,455.18. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

