Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of CMBT stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

