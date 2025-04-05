Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,440 Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $2.30 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.60 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Insider Activity

In other Sight Sciences news, EVP Manohar K. Raheja purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,850. This trade represents a 7.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $72,471.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,676,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,886.52. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,999 shares of company stock valued at $206,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

