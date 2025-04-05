Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 377.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.34. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.05 and a one year high of $183.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.