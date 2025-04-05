Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 473 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Baird R W raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $63.76 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

