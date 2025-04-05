Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 314,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in 8X8 by 8.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,791 shares in the company, valued at $701,373. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,678 shares of company stock valued at $591,532. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho downgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.99.

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $226.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.78. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.52.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

