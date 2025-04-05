Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 835.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,993,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,825,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 51,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.28 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.90.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

