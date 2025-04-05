Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $84,000 Holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.60% and a negative return on equity of 244.93%. Analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPH. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.