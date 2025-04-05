Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,501,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 355.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 126,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after buying an additional 90,618 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,050,000.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at $30,829,438.50. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,153.92. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,880 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,222 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $174.35 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.30, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

