Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 623.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,518,624 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

