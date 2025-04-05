Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,218 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1,443.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

PTEN stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.