Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.