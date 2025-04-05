Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Price

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Safehold stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 487,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safehold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 388,899 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,850,000 after acquiring an additional 336,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 266.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 349,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 254,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 214,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

