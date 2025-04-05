Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $105.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.56 and a 52 week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

