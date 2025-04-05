Morgan Stanley Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $23.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. William Blair cut nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. nCino has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,397.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,181.92. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,050,685. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,221. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,282 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 3,905,802 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in nCino by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,531,000 after buying an additional 1,710,893 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,283 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in nCino by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,917,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,976,000 after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

