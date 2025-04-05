Morgan Stanley Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $132.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.31.

Shares of NTRS opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $79.32 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

