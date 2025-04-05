Morgan Stanley Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $86.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PVH by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 320,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after buying an additional 52,735 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.