Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.87.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.68. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,654.40. This represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 228,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 85,985 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 80,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

