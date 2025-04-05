National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Cut to “Underperform” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$127.00.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$135.20.

TSE NA opened at C$112.96 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$105.43 and a 12 month high of C$141.15. The stock has a market cap of C$44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$121.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60. Also, Director Robert Paré bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$120.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$505,428.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,673 shares of company stock worth $1,629,603. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

