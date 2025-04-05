nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get nCino alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

nCino Trading Down 1.2 %

nCino stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $164,397.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,181.92. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 51.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in nCino by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,084,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.