nCino’s (NCNO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCNO. William Blair lowered shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,221 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

