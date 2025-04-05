NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of NeoGenomics worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.