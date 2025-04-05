Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,866,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $68,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 690,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nextracker by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,392,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,724,000 after buying an additional 679,272 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $22,112,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

