Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 241.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

