OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of KAR opened at $18.01 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.64 million. Analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

