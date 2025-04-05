Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 1,275,475 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,083,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 611,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $6,834,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.46 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

