Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,008,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $283,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 70,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.46 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

