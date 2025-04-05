PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April (BATS:APRP) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April (BATS:APRP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April Price Performance
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April Profile
The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April (APRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. APRP was launched on Mar 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April (BATS:APRP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.