PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – January worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JANP opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – January has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

About PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – January

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – January (JANP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JANP was launched on Dec 29, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

