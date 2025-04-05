Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.69 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

