Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWL. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL opened at $164.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $364.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.27.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.