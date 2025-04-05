Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 353,511 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,302.50. The trade was a 23.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,140.08. This represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,776 shares of company stock worth $3,585,010 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.30. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.