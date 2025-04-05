Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 109,766 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1,339.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 655,669 shares in the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

CON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

